NEWS

Jurassic World retains grip on UK box-office

4 h
Newsdesk
GET TICKETS

Share with:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Two weeks at no.1 for Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, teaming up for a thrilling new adventure set on Isla Nublar, where a volcano thought to be extinct is about to erupt… Jeff Goldblum rejoins the franchise, now with $4 billion in global ticket sales, as chaos theory expert, Dr Ian Malcolm.

Hereditary – Toni Collette gives a stunning performance in this flesh-creeping horror film about a family with inherited demons. The feature-film debut of writer/director, Ari Aster, it got 5-star reviews across the board.

Solo: A Star Wars Story – Adventure introducing the young pilot Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Chewbacca, the fierce yet friendly wookiee who will co-pilot the Millennium Falcon. British-made film’s key cast includes Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany and Woody Harrelson.

Deadpool 2 – Ryan Reynolds is back as wise-cracking Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in a second action-packed adventure, in which among other things he protects a special young boy from the mutant Cable (Josh Brolin). In its 5th week of release stands among the UK’s top 12 films of the last 12 months.

Race 3 – Outrageous action-packed thriller about a modern-day crime family, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Shot in Abu Dhabi and India, it has achieved one of the biggest UK debuts by a Bollywood film in recent years.

Book Club – Comedy starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as members of a monthly book club whose lives change when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Andy Garcia also stars.

Avengers: Infinity War – Marvel’s 19th epic in the last ten years, Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers and unites a universe of Marvel heroes against super-villain Thanos (Josh Brolin). This truly dazzling spectacle, in its 8th week in cinemas, is one of the top ten hits in UK box-office history.

Sherlock Gnomes – Animated comedy in which the great detective Sherlock and his colleague Dr Watson – voiced by Johnny Depp and Chiwetel Ejiofor respectively – investigate a case of missing garden ornaments. Other character voices include Sir Michael Caine, Emily Blunt, Mary J Blige and Dexter Fletcher.

Show Dogs – Family comedy in which a Rottweiler police dog goes undercover to thwart a criminal masterplan. Voice cast includes Alan Cumming, Will Arnett, Stanley Tucci and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut – A smash-hit Secret Cinema presentation, in one London location, of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic set in 2019, starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah and Sean Young.

Book Jurassic Park tickets through our trusted official partner Ticketmaster.

Top 10 films in UK cinemas
Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office

1 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom £7,220,952 £25,571,845
2 Hereditary – NEW £1,863,913 £1,863,913
3 Solo: A Star Wars Story £972,673 £17,988,593
4 Deadpool 2 £874,668 £30,619,381
5 Race 3 – NEW £782,951 £782,951
6 Book Club £413,904 £3,128,182
7 Avengers: Infinity War £408,451 £70,168,399
8 Sherlock Gnomes £404,882 £8,045,654
9 Show Dogs £226,703 £2,820,827
10 Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Secret Cinema £166,756 £4,292,376

comScore data up to and including Sunday 17 June 2018 – explore more at launchingfilms.com

LATEST NEWS