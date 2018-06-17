Jurassic World retains grip on UK box-office

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Two weeks at no.1 for Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, teaming up for a thrilling new adventure set on Isla Nublar, where a volcano thought to be extinct is about to erupt… Jeff Goldblum rejoins the franchise, now with $4 billion in global ticket sales, as chaos theory expert, Dr Ian Malcolm.
Hereditary – Toni Collette gives a stunning performance in this flesh-creeping horror film about a family with inherited demons. The feature-film debut of writer/director, Ari Aster, it got 5-star reviews across the board.
Solo: A Star Wars Story – Adventure introducing the young pilot Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich), Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and Chewbacca, the fierce yet friendly wookiee who will co-pilot the Millennium Falcon. British-made film’s key cast includes Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany and Woody Harrelson.
Deadpool 2 – Ryan Reynolds is back as wise-cracking Wade Wilson aka Deadpool in a second action-packed adventure, in which among other things he protects a special young boy from the mutant Cable (Josh Brolin). In its 5th week of release stands among the UK’s top 12 films of the last 12 months.
Race 3 – Outrageous action-packed thriller about a modern-day crime family, starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Shot in Abu Dhabi and India, it has achieved one of the biggest UK debuts by a Bollywood film in recent years.
Book Club – Comedy starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen as members of a monthly book club whose lives change when they read Fifty Shades of Grey. Andy Garcia also stars.
Avengers: Infinity War – Marvel’s 19th epic in the last ten years, Infinity War is directed by the Russo brothers and unites a universe of Marvel heroes against super-villain Thanos (Josh Brolin). This truly dazzling spectacle, in its 8th week in cinemas, is one of the top ten hits in UK box-office history.
Sherlock Gnomes – Animated comedy in which the great detective Sherlock and his colleague Dr Watson – voiced by Johnny Depp and Chiwetel Ejiofor respectively – investigate a case of missing garden ornaments. Other character voices include Sir Michael Caine, Emily Blunt, Mary J Blige and Dexter Fletcher.
Show Dogs – Family comedy in which a Rottweiler police dog goes undercover to thwart a criminal masterplan. Voice cast includes Alan Cumming, Will Arnett, Stanley Tucci and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.
Blade Runner: The Final Cut – A smash-hit Secret Cinema presentation, in one London location, of Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic set in 2019, starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Daryl Hannah and Sean Young.
Last weekend box-office / Total UK box-office
1 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom £7,220,952 £25,571,845
2 Hereditary – NEW £1,863,913 £1,863,913
3 Solo: A Star Wars Story £972,673 £17,988,593
4 Deadpool 2 £874,668 £30,619,381
5 Race 3 – NEW £782,951 £782,951
6 Book Club £413,904 £3,128,182
7 Avengers: Infinity War £408,451 £70,168,399
8 Sherlock Gnomes £404,882 £8,045,654
9 Show Dogs £226,703 £2,820,827
10 Blade Runner: The Final Cut – Secret Cinema £166,756 £4,292,376
