Jaden Smith misses flight for Father's Day celebration

Will Smith is celebrating Father's Day all over again on Monday (18Jun18) after his son Jaden missed his flight to Hungary to join in the family trip over the weekend.

The Men In Black superstar is currently filming director Ang Lee's fantasy action Gemini Man on location in Budapest, but he had a special visit on Sunday (17Jun18) from his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, their daughter Willow, 17, and Will's eldest son Trey, 25.

Rapper/actor Jaden Smith had also been due to spend the day with his loved ones in Europe, but had to miss on out the holiday fun due to a travel delay.

His mum poked fun at Jaden's absence in a snap of the group on Instagram, in which she photoshopped the 19-year-old's picture to make sure he was included.

"The fam (family) made a trip overseas to praise Will all day for Father's Day," Jada captioned the image. "the youngest son is on his wayyyyyyyy but till then (sic)."

Willow's rumoured boyfriend, singer Tyler Cole, was also featured in the photo.

Meanwhile, Will took to his social media page late on Sunday to share video footage of the family day out in Budapest, and explained why Jaden was late to the party.

"PERFECT Father's Day with the Fam (sic)!," he wrote. "Jaden missed his flight. But he'll be here in the morning."

The montage of clips included slow-motion film of the stars dancing together outdoors and playing with bubbles, while the video ended with a shot of them all posing for a photo with their arms around one another, with Trey holding out his left arm to embrace a missing Jaden, whose image was digitally added in the editing process.

"Happy Father's Day, Will!" Jada, Willow, Trey, and Tyler exclaimed at the end.