Kate Spade funeral to be held in Missouri

Tragic fashion designer Kate Spade will be laid to rest in her home state of Missouri later this week (begs18Jun18).

Spade's father has revealed her funeral will take place on Thursday (21Jun18) at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church in Kansas City, where her grandparents were married.

"I imagine there will be a crowd," her father Frank Brosnahan tells The Kansas City Star.

The family is requesting mourners make donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or animal protection organisation Wayside Waifs in lieu of flowers.

Kate's father previously spoke out about the star's unexpected death following her suicide earlier this month (Jun18), insisting he hopes the open discussion about her passing will help other troubled souls seek help before it's too late.

"One thing we feel is that any talk... (addressing support systems for mental health sufferers following her death) that helps somebody else, Katy would have liked that," Brosnahan told the publication. "She was always giving and charitable. If that helped anybody avoid anything - fine, she'd be delighted."

Kate's husband and brand co-founder, Andy Spade, also opened up about her struggles with mental illness.

"Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years," read a statement issued to People.com. "She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy."

"There was no indication and no warning that she would do this," it continued. "It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling."