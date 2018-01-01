Dr. Dre developing Marvin Gaye movie

Rapper Dr. Dre is reportedly working on a movie about late singer Marvin Gaye.

The film project is said to be in the early stages of planning, but the former N.W.A. star has secured the rights to Gaye's music, according to Variety.

A number of stars, including directors F. Gary Gray and Cameron Crowe, and rocker Lenny Kravitz, have tried to develop films about the late singer in the past, but the projects never came to fruition.

Jamie Foxx was also more recently attached to executive produce a TV series about Marvin's life and career, but it is unclear if the show is still moving forward.

"I've been a huge fan my whole life. His brilliance in music unparalleled," the actor and musician told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "Marvin Gaye's story has always fascinated me."

Marvin was at the height of his career when he was shot dead at the age of 44 by his father, Marvin Gaye, Sr. at their home in Los Angeles in 1984.

The beloved musician first found fame in the 1960s as one of the Motown record label's leading lights, with hits like Let's Get It On and Sexual Healing keeping him near the top of the charts well into the 1980s. However, his later years were blighted by a drug problem and a dispute with U.S. tax authorities that led to him moving to Europe.

This won't be the first film project for Dr. Dre - he previously served as a producer on Straight Outta Compton, which chronicled the rise and fall of N.W.A.