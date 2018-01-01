Sam Mendes to direct World War I film he co-wrote

Director Sam Mendes is set to earn his first screenwriting credit for helping to pen his new World War I film 1917.

The Skyfall filmmaker will produce and direct the movie from a script he wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Casting details have yet to be revealed, but cameras will start rolling next April, ahead of a December, 2019 release.

1917 will also reunite Mendes with officials from Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Entertainment, after previously working together on his directorial debut American Beauty.

He then teamed up with filmmakers from Steven's DreamWorks firm on Road to Perdition and Revolutionary Road.

"I couldn't be happier to be back working with Amblin and Steven Spielberg again, alongside Donna Langley and all at Universal," Mendes says. "I've been working on this script for over a year, so it's very exciting to start making the movie itself a reality."

"Our company has been a home for Sam since his first film," Spielberg adds. "I am so happy to have him back here in his old room spinning new stories - especially this hugely daring and ambitious new movie."

The project will be the first film Mendes will direct since 2015's James Bond movie Spectre.

He subsequently stepped away from the franchise, with Danny Boyle taking over the director's chair for Bond 25.

Meanwhile, Mendes is keeping busy preparing for the Broadway launch of his Jez Butterworth play The Ferryman, in October (18). He took charge of the London stage debut of the play last year (17), and it recently won three Olivier Awards, including Best Director for Mendes.