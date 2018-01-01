Amanda Seyfried 'would love' to wed again in big ceremony

Amanda Seyfried is considering celebrating her marriage to actor Thomas Sadoski with a big wedding party after eloping last year (17).

The Mamma Mia! star previously insisted she didn't want a huge ceremony, and she stayed true to her word by enjoying an intimate service with Sadoski, who revealed the news in a TV interview in March, 2017.

After referring to Seyfried as his "wife", The Newsroom actor told talk show host James Corden, "We eloped... we just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing… We had a great day. It was perfect."

The couple went on to welcome a baby girl days later, and now it seems Amanda is having second thoughts about not throwing a big bash for her loved ones to attend.

"I love the big wedding," she remarked on the new DENtalks podcast.

"I mean we're married so we don't need to actually get married again, but it'd be nice to have a ceremony. I love the idea of family and friends gathering around to celebrate your love. Beautiful. Amazing."

Amanda, 32, also opened up about why she and Thomas rushed to wed shortly before the arrival of their first child, because she wanted to be able to call him her husband as they celebrated their little family.

But she insists the impromptu nuptials were "just magic", even though they weren't completely prepared.

"We didn't even have vows," Amanda admitted. "We just stared at each other and it was really emotional and cool and it was... exactly as it should have been."

Amanda and Thomas first met in 2015, while co-starring in the Off Broadway play The Way We Get By, but their relationship didn't become romantic until they reunited on movie The Last Word, which was filmed in 2016.

The actress previously dated her Mamma Mia! co-star Dominic Cooper on and off between 2008 and 2013 and actor Justin Long from 2013 to 2015. Thomas separated from his wife of eight years, Kimberly Hope, in October, 2015.