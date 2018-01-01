Rob Kardashian hits back at Blac Chyna's child support claims - report

Rob Kardashian has hit back at his ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna after she claimed he doesn't pay child support for their daughter Dream.

The former stripper took to social media on Father's Day (17June18) to claim both her exes Tyga and Rob have failed to pay child support for their children - five-year-old son King Cairo and one-year-old daughter Dream respectively.

"Wow Tyga and Rob ..... no child support BOSS B**CH ALL 201(8)........." she wrote to her 14.3 million followers on her Instagram Stories, implying she hasn't received financial support in over five months.

But sources close to Kim Kardashian's brother have since hit back, with TMZ reporting that the reality TV star is adamant he does pay for his daughter.

According to the website, insiders close to the star have alleged that Blac, 30, is trying to "sabotage" him following their highly acrimonious breakup.

Additionally, the sources suggested she is trying to coax him into "going after her", something he is prohibited from doing according to their custody agreement which stipulates the former couple must keep their private lives off social media.

The 31-year-old allegedly is regularly paying child support, a source told the website. However, he does reportedly want the financial contribution "drastically lowered".

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant claims he's not making any money and the $20,000 (£15,185) a month he's expected to pay is beyond his ability.

Blac and Rob first started dating in January 2016 and announced their whirlwind engagement just three months later.

Their turbulent relationship went on to become the subject of the spin-off reality show Rob and Chyna, which was commissioned by E! after the pair announced their pregnancy, but came to a sour conclusion at the end of 2016 amid a slew of online spats.