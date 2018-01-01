Millie Bobby Brown claps back at bullies in MTV Movie & TV Awards speech

Millie Bobby Brown sent a defiant message to online bullies in her MTV Movie & TV Awards acceptance speech.

The Stranger Things star took home the award for Best Performance in a Show for her role as Eleven on the popular Netflix series at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which took place on Saturday (16Jun18) at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and aired on Monday.

Last week the 14-year-old actress, who uses her platform to campaign for LGBTQ rights, deleted her Twitter account after becoming the subject of a slew of homophobic memes. And during her acceptance speech, she called out online bullies who forced her off the social media platform.

"Since I know there are many young people watching this, and even to the adults, too, who could probably use the reminder that I was taught - if you don't have anything nice to say, just don't say it," Millie said in a pre-recorded video. "There should be no space in this world for bullying and I'm not going to tolerate it and neither should any of you. If you need a reminder of how worthy you are and to rise above the hate, message me on Instagram."

At the start of her speech she explained a knee injury left her unable to attend the awards.

"I really wish I could be there with you all to receive this award but sadly I'm stuck here at home in Atlanta recovering from a small injury and I'm following the doctor's order to rest. I want you to know how grateful I am to those who support me."

Millie went on to share that landing the plum role of Eleven has changed her life "in the most incredible ways", and she paid tribute to the show's creators the Duffer Brothers, producers Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Iain Paterson, Netflix, her cast members, and her fans.