Pinter on Screen: Power, Sex & Politics at BFI

To mark the 10th anniversary of the death of one of the most important and influential British playwrights of the last century, HAROLD PINTER, BFI Southbank will host a special two month season – PINTER ON SCREEN: POWER, SEX & POLITICS (1 July – 31 August) – curated by Harold Pinter biographer and theatre critic for The Guardian Michael Billington. Best-known for his work as a playwright, PINTER ON SCREEN will celebrate his contribution to film and television, which was extremely significant, not only writing pioneering plays for television, but also for working on scripts for a varied range of landmark films like Joseph Losey’s The Servant (1963), The French Lieutenant’s Woman (Karel Reisz, 1981) starring Meryl Streep and Jeremy Irons, The Comfort of Strangers (Paul Schrader, 1990) and the 1990 adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s still all-too-relevant The Handmaid’s Tale (Volker Schlondorff).
“‘Truth in drama, is forever elusive. You never quite find it, but the search for it is compulsive.’ – Harold Pinter on receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2005.
On this statement, and on Pinter, season curator Michael Billington says:
“That applies as much to his work for the screen as it does to the stage with which it shares many qualities: a fascination with the private roots of power, an abiding preoccupation with memory and the deceptiveness of language, a belief in the agency of women. Pinter, from his teenage years when he explored the work of Luis Buñuel, Marcel Carné and Jean Vigo, was always passionately in love with cinema and was proud that the majority of his screenplays were filmed. He also wrote many pioneering, and highly popular, plays for television. Pinter was a great writer whose work admits us to the dark room of his imagination.”
Events during the season will include Harold Pinter: Writing for the Screen on Tuesday 3 July, a panel discussion which will consider the importance of Pinter’s work for TV and cinema, and how his dramas have crossed media from stage to screen or screen to stage – guests at this panel will include academics and Pinter experts Jonathan Bignell, Billy Smart and Amanda Wrigley. Pinter’s Women on Sunday 29 July will see guests including actor Gina McKee, actor-director Lia Williams and director Jamie Lloyd consider Pinter’s complex women, who possess a range of psychosexual needs and who subtly control, manipulate and destabilise the male characters. Jamie Lloyd will also join a panel discussion on Sunday 19 August about Pinter’s Politics in which he will talk about his upcoming revival of one of Pinter’s most overtly political plays, One for the Road (alongside cast members to be announced), and documentary activist John Pilger. Alongside this panel discussion there will be a screening of the lecture given by Pinter on receiving the Nobel Prize for Literature. A number of the productions will be accompanied by screenings of little-seen animated sketches written by Pinter. Pinter on Screen is presented in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group who, from 6 September present Pinter at the Pinter, a unique season at the Harold Pinter Theatre featuring all twenty short plays in repertoire by a company of world-class creatives. The cast includes Ron Cook, Danny Dyer, Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig, Jane Horrocks, Celia Imrie, John Macmillan, Emma Naomi, Tracy Ann Oberman, Abraham Popoola, David Suchet and Nicholas Woodeson. Direction is by Jamie Lloyd, Patrick Marber, Lyndsey Turner, Ed Stambollouian and Lia Williams.
The season will offer audiences a chance to see rare television plays such as the bleak and funny The Dumb Waiter (Kenneth Ives, Summer Season/BBC, 1985), Langrishe Go Down (David Jones, Play of the Week/BBC, 1978) starring Judi Dench and Jeremy Irons, Laurence Olivier Presents: The Collection (Michael Apted, ITV, 1976), which features an unforgettable performance from Olivier, and Old Times (Simon Curtis, Performance/BBC, 1991, featuring a young John Malkovich, alongside Miranda Richardson. Two versions of The Caretaker will also screen during the season, Clive Donner’s 1963 film shot by Nic Roeg and starring Donald Pleasance and Alan Bates, and Kenneth Ives’ 1981 BBC production, filmed for television and then staged at the National Theatre. There will also be an evening of Pinter’s Political Plays including One For The Road (Kenneth Ives, Summer Season/BBC, 1985), Party Time (Harold Pinter, Without Walls/Channel 4, 1991) and Celebration (John Crowley, Channel 4, 2006).
Brutally rejected by critics on its first appearance in 1958, The Birthday Party is now regarded as a modern classic. As the shabby Stanley hides away in dingy seaside digs, two figures from an unnamed organisation arrive, and a populist thriller turns into a political work about the imperative need for resistance. The BFI will present two versions during the season, one directed by William Freidkin in 1968, and one BBC adaptation from 1987 which offers a rare chance to see Pinter acting in his own work. The latter version will screen alongside A Night Out (Philip Saville, Armchair Theatre/ITV, 1960), a play about male insecurity in which 28-year-old Albert seeks to escape a possessive mother, is accused of inappropriate behaviour at an office party and winds up with a genteel sex-worker.
Pinter’s contribution to film as a screenwriter was vast, beginning with a trio of screenplays written for films directed by Joseph Losey – The Servant (1963), Accident (1967) and The Go-Between (1971). Pinter’s screenplay for The Servant turns a melodramatic novella by Robin Maugham into an icily exact study of a predatory servant exploiting his master’s infantile dependence, while The Accident was the winner of the 1967 Grand Prix and The Go-Between won the Palme d’Or as well as multiple BAFTAs. Pinter may not have seemed the obvious choice to adapt Penelope Mortimer’s autobiographical novel about a compulsively maternal heroine married to a serial adulterer, but his script for The Pumpkin Eater (Jack Clayton, 1964) is both sharp and touching. Also screening is The Quiller Memorandum (Michael Anderson, 1966), based on a thriller by Adam Hall, in which an excellent George Segal plays Quiller, a secret agent dispatched to Berlin to uncover a neo-Nazi movement.
F Scott Fitzgerald’s novel about an autocratic Hollywood producer, loosely based on MGM’s Irving Thalberg, was left unfinished on his death in 1940, but Pinter fleshed out the story for Elia Kazan’s The Last Tycoon (1976), featuring an all-star cast including Robert De Niro, Tony Curtis, Robert Mitchum, Jeanne Moreau and Ingrid Boulting. Pinter’s adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel The Comfort of Strangers (Paul Schrader, 1990) preserves the original’s sexual strangeness while adding – with the author’s approval – a political dimension. Completing the line-up will be screenings of The French Lieutenant’s Woman (Karel Reisz, 1981), Pinter’s adaptation of John Fowles’ self-consciously artful novel, which garnered Pinter an Academy Award nomination, and The Handmaid’s Tale (Volker Schlondorff, 1990), based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, set in an America where women are forced into sexual and child-bearing servitude, and which has been recently adapted into an award-winning television series currently screening on Channel 4.
