Alison Brie's sister accidentally stole Seth Rogen's phone at awards show

Alison Brie's sister accidentally stole Seth Rogen's phone at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The GLOW star was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series and attended the ceremony in January (18) alongside her older sister Lauren, while Alison's husband Dave Franco sat at another table with his The Disaster Artist co-stars including Rogen and James Franco.

However, Alison has now shared that some chair swaps over the course of the evening led to a rather awkward situation for Lauren.

"My sister came with me as my date, which was lovely and wonderful until she stole Seth Rogen's cellphone," she divulged during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday night (18Jun18). "My sister was sitting with me, Dave was sitting with The Disaster Artist table. At one point in the show when my award category was being announced, they switched seats, my sister and Dave, so that my husband and I could hold hands while they announced my category. At which point my sister went and sat between James Franco and Seth Rogen."

Lauren later returned to Alison's table, appearing "very calm" and "collected". But Lauren knew she was in trouble when the sisters ran into Rogen's agent Blair Kohan.

"And she said, 'The craziest thing happened. Someone stole Seth's phone. We've been looking everywhere, who would do such a thing?' And the whole time, I'm shocked," the 35-year-old recalled. "We take ten steps and my sister turns to me and says, 'I have to tell you something. It's bad.' And she reaches into her purse and pulls out two identical cell phones. And she's like, 'I'm the one who stole Seth's phone, it was me!'"

While Lauren was unsure what to do at first, Alison didn't hesitate to turn her sibling in.

"I felt like it would be great to be seen as the hero in this scenario, especially at my sister's expense. It's my older sister, so it's especially fun to prank her," she laughed. "But there's been no fall out from that... I mean, Seth and I are great."