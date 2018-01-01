Candice Swanepoel welcomes baby boy

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel has given birth to her second son.

The Victoria's Secret stunner and her fiance Hermann Nicoli recently welcomed a little brother for their 20-month-old boy Anaca, and she went public with the happy news in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday (19Jun18).

Alongside a close-up photo of the newborn clutching her finger, she drew a heart and wrote, "Blessed".

Candice has yet to share the name of her second child.

The South African native announced her pregnancy in December (17), 10 days before Christmas.

"Christmas came early #2," she captioned a shot of herself in a garden, cradling her growing baby bump.

She later revealed she was expecting another boy, and in April (18), showed off her pregnancy glow by stripping nude for a sexy maternity photo.

"Body blossoming," she wrote beside the image, in which she was captured covering her breasts with one arm while touching her stomach with the other. "the path between spiritual and the physical ...aren't women amazing?!"

She also added the hashtag "#6months," suggesting the child was due in July (18).

Candice became engaged to Hermann in 2015.

The 29-year-old isn't the only new mum in the Victoria's Secret family - her close pal Behati Prinsloo welcomed a daughter named Geo Grace with her husband, Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine, in February (18). The tot joins big sister Dusty Rose, who turns two in September (18).

Behati recently returned to the runway for the first time since becoming a mother-of-two, walking at the Alexander Wang Collection 1 show held at Pier 17 in New York City earlier this month (Jun18).