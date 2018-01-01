Asia Argento back at work following Anthony Bourdain's death

Actress Asia Argento has returned to work just 10 days after the death of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain.

The celebrity chef committed suicide on 8 June (18), and Argento mourned his unexpected passing behind closed doors, only stepping out in public a few times following the tragedy.

However, on Monday (18Jun18), she took to Instagram to post a few videos of herself on the set of Italy's X Factor talent show, on which she serves as a judge.

One clip featured Asia happily chatting with friends backstage, while she also shared footage of the studio audience cheering.

Argento later posted a close-up picture of herself with a caption that read, "Life's a b**ch and then you die."

Asia has remained active on Instagram and Twitter in the days following Bourdain's death, but her telling posts have suggested she is still struggling to come to terms with the heartache.

"Stayin alive (sic)," she wrote beside a recent selfie, adding an emoji showing praying hands. She also posted a picture of a note which read, "I'm a f**king mess inside," but it was crossed out and replaced with, "I'm fine."

The 42-year-old and Bourdain had been dating since early last year (17), and a few hours after the chef's death, Asia took to social media to pay tribute.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," she wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that your respect their privacy and mine."

Her friend Rose McGowan subsequently praised Argento, who is also a vocal alleged victim of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse, for her strength following the tragedy, branding her a "remarkable human and brave survivor" in an open letter urging readers to seek help for suicidal thoughts.