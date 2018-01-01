Lesbian storyline cut from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

A lesbian storyline revolving around actress Daniella Pineda's character in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was reportedly cut from the movie due to time constraints.

Daniella, who portrays Zia Rodriguez in the new action thriller, claims a portion of her character's backstory, in which she identified as gay, was left on the cutting room floor.

She shared the news during an interview for the Build Series Studio on Tuesday (19Jun18), revealing the information had been included in an early exchange between her dinosaur expert character and leading man Chris Pratt, who plays movie hero Owen.

"I understood why they cut it - for sake of time," she said, before describing the scene.

"It's me and Chris Pratt and we are in a military vehicle with all of these mercenaries," she recalled. "I look at Chris and am like, 'Yeah. Square jaw. Good bone structure. Tall. Muscles. I don't date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I would do it.'"

Pineda added, "I love that I'm looking at Chris Pratt, the hottest guy in the world, and I'm like, 'It would gross me out, but I guess I would do it!' It was cool, because it was a little insight into my character."

Although she was disappointed the telling moment was ditched, she admits it was not "relevant to the story" but simply "a little glimmer into who she is".

Directed by J.A. Bayona, the sequel is set to hit U.S. theatres Friday (22Jun18). The blockbuster has already opened internationally - snagging a big opening in China last weekend to stay on top of the global box office with a $300 million (£226 million) worldwide tally.