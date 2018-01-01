Kim Kardashian 'so excited' to have sister Khloe back in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian is excited to have her sister Khloe Kardashian back in Los Angeles so her children can get to know their new cousin True.

After giving birth to her True in April (18), Khloe remained in Cleveland, Ohio to be with her daughter's father, Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Tristan Thompson, despite him being involved in a cheating scandal at the time.

The family moved back to Los Angeles on Sunday (17Jun18) and the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated their return with personalised balloons and cookies which were adorned with True's name and face.

Kim told Entertainment Tonight at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop at Westfield Century City mall on Tuesday that she took her children North, five, Saint, two, and baby Chicago to see True for the first time shortly after Khloe's arrival, and she was so happy to see all the kids together.

"I'm so excited," she said. "They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest."

The 37-year-old, who welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January, her half-sister Kylie Jenner, who gave birth to her first child Stormi in February, are looking forward to getting True, the third Kardashian-Jenner child to be born in 2018, involved in their baby activities.

"I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we're like, 'Where you at, True? We're waiting for you!'" she continued. "Now that she can be in the mix, it's going to be so much fun."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star explained that the family members spread out their visits to Khloe so she wouldn't overwhelmed by everybody as soon as got back.

"I feel kind of bad. They came in town on Sunday, and the whole family – we spaced it out so she wouldn't be too overwhelmed," she added to Access Hollywood. "First it was Kourtney and all of her kids, then me and all of my kids, then my mom (Kris Jenner), Kylie. It was just like, everyone was just coming over to see the baby and wanting to introduce (the) kids to their new little cousin. So it was really good to see her and have her back."