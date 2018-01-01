Khloe Kardashian slammed for promoting meal replacement shakes

Khloe Kardashian has been labelled a bad role model for promoting meal replacement shakes on Instagram.

The reality TV star, who gave birth to her first child in April (18), shared a picture showing her sat on a kitchen counter in gym gear holding a chocolate shake on Tuesday night (19Jun18) and encouraged her fans to buy products from Flat Tummy Co. while a sale was underway.

"I've been working out and using @flattummyco meal replacement shakes to help me get my tummy back to where it was," she captioned the post. "After using the shakes, I'm feeling really good and definitely feeling the difference. Baby weight is no joke! If you're wanting to try them you should get on it because there's a 20 per cent off sale going on right now!"

Social media users blasted her for the paid partnership, claiming she was being a poor influence on her 76 million followers.

"Wow really Khloe how about not worrying about a 'flat tummy' right now and stop promoting this utter nonsense to your audience of young girls," one wrote, while another added, "Celebrate the curves and stop sending idiotic messages to young woman and girls across the world! #positiverolemodelsneeded."

The 33-year-old posted the promotional snap just a day after she slammed articles which alleged she was doing "ridiculous diets" to help lose her baby weight following daughter True's birth.

"I truly dislike when people report I've lost a tremendous amount of weight in a short amount of time or when people claim I'm doing these ridiculous diets. It's really setting the wrong tone," she wrote.

Khloe, who was spotted getting a McDonald's meal with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Tuesday, explained to fans that she had made changes to her diet and had resumed her earlier workout routine.

She's not the only Kardashian to come under fire for working with Flat Tummy Co. Her sister Kim sparked outrage in May when she promoted their appetite suppressant lollipops.