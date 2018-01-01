Robert Zemeckis to direct adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches

Robert Zemeckis is set to direct a new adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches.

The celebrated American filmmaker rose to fame in the 1980s for directing Romancing the Stone, Who Framed Roger Rabbit and the Back to the Future film trilogy, and later won the Academy Award for Best Director for 1994's Forrest Gump.

While Zemeckis has focused on dramas such as 2012's Flight and 2016 war film Allied in recent years, he is now looking to return to the family-friendly genre with a fresh iteration of The Witches, based on the children's dark fantasy novel first published in 1983.

While The Shape of Water helmer Guillermo del Toro had been attached to the Warner Bros.' project, The Hollywood Reporter states that Zemeckis is now taking charge. He will also pen the script and produce with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke, while del Toro and Alfonso Cuaron are on board as executive producers.

Dahl's book is set partly in Norway and partly in the United Kingdom and features the experiences of a young British boy and his Norwegian grandmother in a world where child-hating evil witches secretly exist. In 1990, the tale was adapted for the big screen by Nicolas Roeg, with the film set in America and starring Anjelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson as key characters.

The Witches isn't the only Dahl adaption Warner Bros. studio bosses are preparing for, as a remake of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is also in the works. Paddington director Paul King and writer Simon Rich are both attached to the project, though further details are being kept under wraps.

Zemeckis's latest film, Welcome to Marwen, is currently in post-production. The feature is based on Jeff Malmberg's 2010 documentary Marwencol and stars Steve Carell, Diane Kruger and Janelle Monae.