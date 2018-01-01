Kristen Wiig departing TV comedy due to Wonder Woman commitments

Kristen Wiig is exiting a comedy project due to a scheduling conflict with Wonder Woman 1984.

The actress confirmed in January (18) that she was to star and executive produce a TV series for Apple inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld's short story collection, with Reese Witherspoon set to produce the 10-episode show under her Hello Sunshine banner.

However, an Apple spokesperson has now confirmed to Deadline that Kristen's role as primary antagonist Cheetah/Barbara Ann Minerva in the second instalment of DC Comics' Wonder Woman franchise has meant that she can no longer front the TV programme.

The Apple show, which would have marked Kristen's first major TV role since her stint on NBC sketch show Saturday Night Live from 2005 until 2012, is reportedly on hold while producers decide how to proceed, but they are apparently keen to investigate casting a different actress.

Colleen McGuinness, who has previously produced TV shows such as 30 Rock and Friends from College, is to be the showrunner, while Lauren Neustadter is to act as a producer.

Production on Wonder Woman 1984 is currently underway, with Gal Gadot and Chris Pine reprising their roles from Patty Jenkins' hit 2017 film.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the film will follow Gal's character as she comes into conflict with the Soviet Union in the 1980s. Kristen will play a British anthropologist who, after locating the lost city of Urzkartagan and stumbling into an ancient ritual, becomes the avatar of their Cheetah god.

Kristen was last seen onscreen in features films such Paul Feig's 2016 reboot of Ghostbusters and 2017's Downsizing, starring opposite Matt Damon. She has recently wrapped production on Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette, on a voice role in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and is also attached to Toni Erdmann, a remake of the popular 2016 German film about a father who creates an alter ego for himself in an effort to connect with his daughter.