Orlando Bloom used to have the 'biggest crush' on Cate Blanchett

Orlando Bloom had the "biggest crush" on Cate Blanchett when they first worked together.

The British actor played elf character Legolas in the first instalment of Peter Jackson's fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, released in 2001, while the Australian star portrayed Galadriel.

Speaking about shooting the blockbuster during a special edition of The Late Late Show with James Corden filmed in London, Orlando divulged to Cate that he had the hots for her during production.

"I had such a crush," he said, when asked by host James of his first impression of his co-star. "Well, Legolas has a crush, and then I had the biggest crush on you."

Cate then asked Orlando whether it was Legolas who had a crush on her, to which he replied, "No! It was me."

Clearly stunned by the Pirates of the Caribbean star's confession, Cate then stated: "I had no idea. This is actually a dating show, isn't it?"

Orlando, 41, shared that he felt odd about his feelings for the Oscar-winning actress at the time because she was a little older than him. Plus, Cate was only on the set for three weeks and had no idea who he was due to his character's long wig.

"The first time I saw you, you had hair - like Fabio hair and blue eyes," she told her co-star. "Then I just saw you, who is this really cute guy out of drama school who's at the parties, and I didn't put two (and two together)."

In addition, Orlando admitted that he admired Cate, 49, from a distance on the film set.

"I was just walking around like spying on her from the corner of the room," he shared, adding that he still treasures one of the props from the film: "You gave me a very special bow, and I look after it."

Orlando was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 until 2013 and is currently in a relationship with popstar Katy Perry, while Cate has been married to Andrew Upton since 1997.