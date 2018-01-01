George and Amal Clooney donating $100,000 in support of migrant families

George Clooney and his wife Amal are donating $100,000 (£75,700) to help migrant families affected by U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial immigration policy.

Over 2,300 children have been separated from their families since members of Trump's administration announced their zero tolerance policy in May (18), pertaining to immigrants that illegally cross over into the U.S. from Mexico.

Many citizens, politicians, and celebrities have used their voices to slam the policy in recent weeks, and now George and Amal are lending their support to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights.

In their statement, the Gravity star and human rights attorney Amal reflect on how their twins Alexander and Ella will react in the future if they stay silent on the controversial matter.

"At some point in the future our children will ask us: 'Is it true, did our country really take babies from their parents and put them in detention centers?'" reads a note issued to People magazine. "And when we answer yes, they'll ask us what we did about it. What we said. Where we stood. We can't change this administration's policy but we can help defend the victims of it."

"Today, the Clooney Foundation for Justice will donate $100,000 to the Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights," the statement continues.

The donation comes a week after John Legend and Chrissy Teigen donated $288,000 (£218,100) to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) organisation in support of immigrant families on President Trump's 72nd birthday (14Jun18).

George and Amal also donated $500,000 (£378,600) to help fund the March for Our Lives gun control protest, which they participated in in honour of their twins. The demonstration was organised following the Valentine's Day (14Feb18) massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which claimed the lives of 17 people.

The news of the Clooneys' donation emerged shortly before a White House official announced President Trump will be signing an executive order to halt his policy of separating illegal immigrant families after they are detained.