Kate Spade Foundation bosses donating $1 million to mental health organisations

Bosses at the namesake company of late fashion designer Kate Spade are donating $1 million (£758,100) to mental health and suicide prevention organisations.

Executives at the Kate Spade New York Foundation will give $250,000 (£189,500) to the Crisis Text Line, and will match up to $100,000 (£75,800) in public donations made between Wednesday (20Jun18) and 29 June (18).

Officials are also hosting a Global Mental Health Awareness Day for their employees, according to Women's Wear Daily.

"Kate Spade was a true fashion icon who brought joy to the lives of women around the world, and inspired women to live life to the fullest. We are dedicated to carrying on her legacy," Anna Bakst, brand president and chief executive officer of Kate Spade New York, says. "The outpouring of love on social media and in our shops from customers of all ages has been overwhelming and moving, It is such a beautiful reflection of how much Kate was loved."

"Mental health does not discriminate; it is complicated and difficult to diagnose and can often be life-threatening," she adds. "We hope that our support will shed even more light on the disease and encourage those who suffer from mental health issues to seek help. Collectively, we must all do more."

The company's donation comes a week after her brother-in-law David Spade donated $100,000 (£75,800) to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in the wake of his sister-in-law's tragic suicide earlier this month (Jun18).

"More people suffer from mental health issues than we may realise but no one should ever feel ashamed to reach out for support," read a statement from David.

"If you or anyone you know is in need of help or guidance please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 800-273-8255 or go to nami.org to learn more and help those who may be in need."