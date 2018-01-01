Jesse Williams' child support payments increased

Actor Jesse Williams has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $50,600 (£38,400) in child support.

The Grey's Anatomy star split from Aryn Drake-Lee in April, 2017 after almost five years of marriage and the exes have been clashing over money and custody issues since.

Williams was granted joint custody of their daughter Sadie, four, and two-year-old son Maceo in March (18), but Aryn filed court papers seeking a steep increase in her monthly support cheques, insisting she was footing the bill for many of their kids' expenses.

Jesse hit back at some of the figures listed in her legal documents, insisting the numbers are "wildly inflated", however, a judge has now increased the payments and has ordered Jesse to pay $270,000 (£204,800) total towards her legal fees. According to the Daily Mail, Jesse has already paid $110,000 (£83,400) to cover Aryn's legal fees, but he has to shell out an additional $160,000 (£121,400). Jesse is also paying his wife $50,700 (£38,500)-a-month in spousal support.

In his initial objection to Aryn's increase request, the 36-year-old highlighted the former couple's agreement to not raise their kids in an extravagant matter.

"We agreed that our children should live a simple life without wasting money on extravaganza," he wrote in prior legal filings.

"A constant theme throughout our divorce proceedings has been Aryn marginalizing me as a father and frustrating my custodial timeshare with the children. Aryn continues to engage in this type of behavior and punish me for having a career and working hard to provide for our family."

Jesse, who according to court documents earns $521,000 a month (£395,000), has yet to comment on the new ruling.