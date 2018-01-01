Victoria Beckham is full of praise for husband David amid divorce rumours

Victoria Beckham has continued to silence rumours of marital strife by publicly praising retired sportsman David as "the most fantastic husband and dad".

The Beckhams have been dogged by gossip suggesting they are heading for a divorce for the past two weeks, prompting bookmakers in their native U.K. to suspend betting on their 19-year marriage coming to an end.

The claims prompted a representative for the couple to publicly address the rumours, dismissing the allegations as "fake social media news", while Victoria and David Beckham have since put on a united front with a handful of outings and posts about their family online, including on Father's Day on Sunday (17Jun18).

On Tuesday (19Jun18), the Spice Girls star-turned-designer continued to play down the tabloid speculation as she appeared at the Forbes Women's summit in New York, where she discussed her fashion career and touched on the struggles of being a working mother-of-four.

During the chat, Victoria admitted she is often hard on herself if she feels she has fallen short in any aspect of her work or home life.

"Like most women, I beat myself up," she shared. "I'm trying most importantly to be the best mum that I can. But I'm also trying to be the best wife and the best professional. It is a juggling act and it's not easy...

"There are plenty of women who are in the same position as me. I'm trying and it's hard."

However, the star credits her "incredible husband" David for his unwavering support and partnership, which has enabled her to continue chasing her career dreams while maintaining a happy household.

"He's at home making the school run, cooking the dinner, doing the homework with the kids," Victoria said of their efforts to work side-by-side as equals.

"He's the most fantastic husband and dad. When I'm home, I do that as well. It's about being partners."

The Beckhams, who will celebrate their 19th wedding anniversary on 4 July (18), are parents to daughter Harper, six, and son sons, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13.