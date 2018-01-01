Cher would rather eat a cow's tongue than compliment President Donald Trump

Pop icon Cher forced herself to chew on a cow tongue as part of a TV game after refusing to compliment U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Believe hitmaker, a fierce opponent of the controversial Republican leader, was a guest on comedian James Corden's The Late Late Show in London on Tuesday (19Jun18), when she took part in a round of Spill Your Guts or Feed Your Guts, a unique version of truth or dare, in which celebrities have to answer questions honestly or dig into strange snacks.

Faced with the option of saying "something nice" about Trump or taking a bite out of the cow delicacy, she replied, "There's nothing nice about him. I can't say one nice thing about him."

She then grimaced as she bravely picked up the tongue and chomped on it, while Corden burst into laughter, although she appeared to be on the verge of vomiting as she reached for a nearby bucket.

Cher also had to munch on a dried caterpillar as a forfeit for choosing not to kiss and tell about her best celebrity lovers, after previously naming Tom Cruise, who she enjoyed a fling with in the 1980s, among her top five.

The singer/actress wasn't the only one who was made to feel queasy during the game - host Corden declined to identify which guest had gotten the most drunk at Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding last month (May18), when he was among the lucky invitees, and instead had to eat a 1,000-year-old egg.

He also downed a smoothie made from traditional British meal "fish and chips and mushy peas", after Cher called on him to name his least favourite Carpool Karaoke partner from Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, or Miley Cyrus.

"I can't!" he protested, as he reluctantly reached for the drink.