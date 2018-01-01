NEWS Peter Fonda apologises for controversial remarks about President Trump's son Newsdesk Share with :







Actor Peter Fonda has issued a public apology following controversial comments he made online about U.S. President Donald Trump's young son Barron.



The veteran star joined the many celebrities who have blasted Trump's zero tolerance immigration policy, which allowed law enforcement agents to detain minors away from their parents after they illegally cross over the Mexican border into the U.S.



But Fonda took his disdain a step further on Tuesday (19Jun18) by suggesting the leader's 12-year-old son should be taken away from his mum, First Lady Melania, so they can experience the trauma many of the illegal immigrants are going through.



"WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER'S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT A**HOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO," Fonda raged in a now-deleted tweet.



The statement prompted Trump to slam the star as a "sick individual", and the attention surrounding Fonda's shocking remarks have since led the 78-year-old to make amends for his remarks.



"I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television," he shared in a statement issued to TheBlast.com by his representative.



"Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated from their families at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it and sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused."



In his original tweets, Fonda had also suggested protesters should "hack the system" and obtain the residential information for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents so they could "surround their homes" and "find out what schools their children go to and surround the schools".



The remark alarmed Liz Johnson, Assistant Director for ICE Public Affairs, who chastised the 78-year-old Easy Rider star.



"People can disagree on policy, but it is unconscionable to target our employees and advocate violence against federal law enforcement officers, who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe," she told The Blast.



"This kind of rhetoric is reckless and irresponsible, and potentially puts at risk those who have taken an oath to uphold the law and protect public safety."

