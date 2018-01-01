Barbra Streisand buzzing about stepson Josh Brolin's new fatherhood

Barbra Streisand is so excited to become a new grandmother, she's been bombarding stepson Josh Brolin and his pregnant wife with possible names for their child.

The Avengers: Infinity War star announced he and Kathryn Boyd are expecting their first baby together in a sweet Instagram post last month (May18), and his dad, fellow actor James Brolin, and his entertainer wife Barbra cannot wait to welcome the new addition to their family.

"He's really excited, she's like, in our face!" Josh joked of the differing reactions from the grandparents-to-be.

"She (Barbra) is calling all the time, emailing all the time," he told breakfast show Good Morning America. "She has name suggestions! We got her a bracelet that says 'Grandma' on it, (and) she started crying.

"She's into it, man, really, really into it! I love her, she's great."

The tot, a baby girl, will be Josh's third child; he is also dad to daughter Eden, 24, and son Trevor, 29, with his first wife Alice Adair. He was also stepdad to Diane Lane's model daughter Eleanor Lambert during their 10-year marriage, which ended in divorce in 2013.

Meanwhile, Brolin, 50, already has a prediction about his unborn daughter's future career path, judging from her activity in the womb.

"I just had my hand on the belly last night and she was moving," he smiled. "I think she's gonna be a dancer, she's moving a lot!"

The couple has yet to share its thoughts on potential names for the baby, but Josh and Kathryn, his former assistant, have taken to referring to the kid as "The Bean", after using apps to track the size of the foetus at different stages of pregnancy.

"They tell you how big the vegetable like, correlates to (the size of the foetus), which is weird, like, 'Your baby's the size of a banana,'" he remarked. "Oh wonderful, I don't like that image, but whatever! But it started out as a bean, so we call her 'The Bean'."

Josh, who wed Kathryn in September, 2016, made reference to the vegetable size comparison when he shared the baby news online.

Alongside a snap of his wife hiking in the California countryside, he wrote, "There's a new sheriff in town, and she's no bigger than a sweet potato. Hang on to your hats..."

Confirming her pregnancy, Kathryn added a shot of herself lifting her shirt to reveal a baby bump and captioned it: "Something's cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way."