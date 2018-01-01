Alison Brie regrets not making special plans for first wedding anniversary

Actress Alison Brie woke up with a feeling of "regret" on her first wedding anniversary with Dave Franco after failing to make any special plans.

The couple marked one year as husband and wife in March (18), but the laid-back stars didn't make much of an extra effort to organise a special date, because they try to show their love for one another every day.

"We did pretty much nothing," Alison confessed on talk show The View. "Both of us are so low-key... we don't really celebrate Valentine's Day or anniversaries. I feel like we're very loving on a day-to-day basis and it kind of slips our mind, and then we're like, 'Oh, it's a holiday!'.

"So the same thing happened with our one-year anniversary, we just didn't plan anything, and then we woke up that morning, and definitely, I regret it. There was definitely a feeling. I woke up and was like, 'I wish we had thought of something special to do...'"

The actors instead just spent some quality time together, and although the former Mad Men star enjoyed their special day, she wants to make it more of a celebration in the years to come.

"We ended up having a lovely day together...," Alison insisted. "We did like, brunch, movie, hiking, but I was like (to Dave), 'You didn't surprise me with anything?' He was like, 'You didn't surprise me with anything!'

"I was like, 'We're awful!' We need to take this more seriously in the future... We'll plan a trip!"