Zoey Deutch was unimpressed with James Franco's kissing style in Why Him?

Zoey Deutch wasn't impressed with James Franco's kissing technique in 2016 romantic comedy Why Him?

The 23-year-old actress locked lips with the 127 Hours actor on multiple occasions as they played couple, Stephanie Fleming and Laird Mayhew.

But the Vampire Academy star admitted she was left uninspired by James' on-screen advances during Wednesday's (20June18) episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

When a fan asked the actress about the 40-year-old's kissing style, Zoey shrugged her shoulders and replied: "Meh" to signal her indifference.

“Really, not great?” host Andy probed, to which an assured Zoey replied: “No."

The talk show host continued to press the star on the subject, suggesting the encounter had not been memorable. “Yeah! Very (not memorable)," Zoey confirmed. And things got even more awkward when Andy, 50, asked about the state of James' mouth odour.

“How was the breath?” he quizzed. “Actually not good," Zoey replied.

The actress had more favourable things to say about her Set It Up co-star Glen Powell. The duo is currently starring in Netflix's romantic comedy together, which Zoey insisted had been a long time coming.

“We actually shot a movie called Everybody Wants Some!! together four years ago and on the first day we met, we vowed we’d make a smart, funny rom-com and we ended up doing it,” she explained. “And I know that sounds like I made it up, but I didn’t and it feels really cool like a wish fulfilment that this movie got made and we did it together.”

The Flower actress is also starring in comedy-drama The Year of Spectacular Men alongside her real-life sister Madelyn Deutch and mother, Back to the Future actress Lea Thompson, which hit screens on 15 June (18).