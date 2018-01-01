Natalie Portman backs out of TV deal following Genesis Prize backlash

Natalie Portman has reportedly pulled out of a deal to buy the TV rights to a book following the outrage she caused by declining to attend an Israeli award ceremony.

In April (18), the Black Swan actress had been entering into final negotiations to land television rights to the book Harpoon: Inside the Covert War Against Terrorism's Money Masters by Nitsana Darshan-Leitner and Samuel M. Katz, about Israel's top-secret Harpoon program, which directed spies, soldiers and attorneys to destroy money pipelines to terror organisations.

Natalie, who was born in Israel, would have portrayed a real-life attorney who helps combat international terrorism, but she has now abandoned the project.

Co-author Darshan-Leitner, an attorney who worked with Harpoon, was very disappointed with the decision, which she believes has something to do with the backlash Natalie received for pulling out of receiving the Genesis Prize in person.

"She's such an amazing talent and with her Israeli background would have been really perfect in a Middle Eastern intelligence drama like this" she told The Blast. "It's so unfortunate the award incident happened as we were trying to conclude."

The Oscar winner was named the 2018 Genesis Prize Laureate for her commitment to the Jewish people through her professional achievements, and was expected to pick up the prestigious accolade in Jerusalem on 28 June (18). However, in April, she announced she would not be attending as she didn't want to be seen "endorsing" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who would be giving a speech at the ceremony.

"The mistreatment of those suffering from today’s atrocities is simply not in line with my Jewish values. Because I care about Israel, I must stand up against violence, corruption, inequality, and abuse of power," she explained at the time.

The co-author's representative Ronn Torossian has told the website they are going to Los Angeles to have meetings in an effort to replace the actress.