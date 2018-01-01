Chloe Grace Moretz rules out appearing in future Kick-Ass movies

Chloe Grace Moretz has ruled out starring in any future Kick-Ass movies.

The actress played Hit-Girl in the 2010 superhero flick and portrayed the character once again in 2013 sequel Kick-Ass 2.

Though the original movie was lauded by critics for its black humour, the follow-up flick was considered a flop by many - not least the leading lady.

"I love the franchise, I think the first movie was really, really special," Chloe insisted during an interview at the Provincetown Film Festival, as reported by IndieWire. "I wish the second one had been handled in a little bit of a different way. Because I think we were all kind of looking forward to something a little different than what happened with it all."

Matthew Vaughn - who directed the first feature and produced the sequel - recently told Empire that he was planning reboot Kick-Ass and also hinted that a solo Hit-Girl movie was in discussion.

However, Chloe is adamant that she will not be involved in the project if it goes ahead.

"As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in Kick-Ass, and I kind of want to keep her there," the 21-year-old explained. "I kinda wanna keep everyone's mind in Kick-Ass. So, I don't think there will be a Kick-Ass 3, at least I don't think with Hit-Girl in it."

The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star has recently turned her attention to voice acting and has signed on to play Wednesday Addams in an animated reboot of The Addams Family. She will portray the daughter of Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac's characters, who have been tapped to play Morticia and Gomez, while Allison Janney, Bette Midler and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard have also landed roles.

Chloe is also lending her voice to Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, in which she will take on the part of Snow White.