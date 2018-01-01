Josh Brolin was 'a little more chaotic' at time of 2004 domestic battery arrest

Josh Brolin has opened up about 2004 domestic battery arrest, admitting he was "a little more chaotic" at the time.

In December 2004, the Sicario star's then-wife, Unfaithful actress Diane Lane, called the police claiming he had hit her and he was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanour charge of domestic battery. She declined to press charges and the case was dropped.

Josh was asked about the incident during an interview with the New York Times, and he admitted he no longer tries to explain what happened.

"God, I've never been so careful with my words. Ever. Maybe in all 50 years. And there's no reason for me to be other than there's no explaining it," he said. "Do you know what I mean? The only person who can explain that would be Diane, and she's chosen not to, so I'm O.K. with that."

The 50-year-old had previously tried to explain what happened to Playboy magazine in 2010, but he doesn't feel like he should do that anymore.

"I was more reactive (in earlier interviews), I was more, 'People need to know the truth.' Whatever I say is going to sound like compensation for a perpetrator," he added. "I've gotten to a place where all that matters is that I have control over my behaviour, and at that time, it was a little more chaotic."

At the time, the couple's publicist called the arrest "a misunderstanding at their home" and added, "They are home together and are embarrassed the matter went this far."

The actor, who is experiencing a career peak this year with the releases of movies Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado, likened their marriage, between 2004 and 2013, to the tumultuous relationship between Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton.

"It just wasn't attainable, and in that hero mentality, you get exhausted, and then when you get exhausted, you get resentful, and then all that stuff comes out," he said about their relationship. "So I feel bad that I didn't have the presence of mind or the maturity or whatever to understand that early on."

Josh has gone on to marry this third wife, former assistant Katherine Boyd, and they are currently expecting their first child together.