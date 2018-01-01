Kim Kardashian addresses backlash over daughter North's straightened hair

Kim Kardashian has responded to the backlash she received over straightening her biracial daughter North West's curly locks.

The five-year-old was pictured heading to a birthday lunch with her mother, and father Kanye West last week (end17Jun18), sporting her newly straightened locks in a high ponytails.

Many of Kim's 113 million Instagram followers were up in arms over North’s hairstyle, begging the 37-year-old to preserve her innocence. And in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kim seemed unbothered by the uproar, insisting that North had asked for the hairstyle, and that she wasn't wearing extensions.

"She wanted straight hair and I straightened her hair one time," she told the publication ahead of the opening of her first KKW Beauty pop-up shop at Westfield Century City, Los Angeles. "It’s funny, because online everyone thought that we pressed it and did this whole thing. It was just a flat iron. I even read that she had extensions on!

"She has curly hair, so when you straighten her hair, it’s gonna look really long. I can’t believe people didn’t get that. Sometimes you just have to tune it out! It was her birthday and all she wanted was to try to have her hair straightened."

Kim explained North had the special do done by her hair stylist Chris Appleton for the joint unicorn birthday party she had with cousin Penelope Disick, who turns six next month (Jul18), and she has no intention of making it a regular thing.

"She liked it, so we did it when we went to New York too and that’s it," she sighed. "You know, I’m not gonna let her straighten her hair all the time, but if she wants it that way two or three days a year, then that’s fine with me.

"She loved it, but she loves her curly hair, too," she insisted.

Meanwhile, the beauty mogul is not done with giving her children makeovers. After sharing that North loves fashion and "being pampered", she admitted she's considering introducing a kids play make-up kit into her KKW range.