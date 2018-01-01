Russell Brand's wife pregnant with second child

British comedian Russell Brand is set to become a father for the second time.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star and his wife, Laura Gallacher, hit headlines in February (18) amid rumours suggesting they were expecting a sibling for their daughter Mabel, but at the time, a representative for Brand refused to confirm or deny the claims.

Now it appears they are happy to let Gallacher's bulging belly speak for itself, as she was pictured heavily pregnant while enjoying a stroll with her husband near their home in Henley-On-Thames in Oxfordshire, England earlier this week (begs18Jun18).

In the fan photo, obtained by editors at The Sun Online, 30-year-old Laura didn't try to hide her changing figure as she stepped out in an all-black outfit which showed off her baby bump, while holding hands with the funnyman, 43, who wore a grey T-shirt and dark shorts.

The couple, which wed last summer (Aug17), has yet to comment on the happy news.

Young Mabel turned one in November (17).

The photo confirmation of Laura's pregnancy emerges as Russell continues to help take care of his mother Barbara, who was involved in a serious car crash in late April (18).

The actor had to pull out of a U.K. stand-up show to rush to his mum's hospital bedside as she battled "numerous life-threatening injuries", and he subsequently cancelled the rest of his comedy tour.

Russell, who was previously married to Katy Perry, has since told fans Barbara is making a "remarkable recovery" after suffering a broken neck and back, among other injuries, in the collision.