Olivia Munn: 'I don't regret speaking out about Brett Ratner accusations'

Actress Olivia Munn has no regrets about coming forward with her allegations of sexual misconduct against movie mogul Brett Ratner.

Olivia hit headlines in November (17) after joining forces with five other women to speak out about the sexual misconduct they had purportedly experienced at the hands of the filmmaker in an expose for The Los Angeles Times.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star alleged he had masturbated in front of her in 2004, when the then-aspiring actress delivered a meal to his trailer on the set of After the Sunset, while she also claimed Ratner had approached her at a 2010 party and confessed to ejaculating over magazines featuring her photo.

Ratner has vehemently denied the allegations, but Olivia is refusing to back down, because she doesn't want the cycle of wrongdoing to continue.

"Where is the line?" she asks Rogue magazine. "If you don't draw a line in the sand and say, 'I'm not gonna work with these people,' then it's going to continue."

"Those who are in power, the movie heads, the executives - why are you working with these people?" she adds. "I'm not saying that people can't come back from their mistakes, but why is it that when certain people mess up, there's a formula for redemption? They say they're sorry, hide away for a little bit, come back, work with the very people they hurt, then resume their position in power, when the rest of us have to fall to the back of the line and work our way back up."

The actress first shared her side of the story in her 2010 book, Suck It, Wonder Woman!: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek, although she did not identify Ratner by name. The director later dismissed rumours suggesting he was the mogul the star had been referring to, but boasted in an interview that he had "banged her" - claims she subsequently denied.

Explaining why she felt the need to 'out' Ratner in the Times expose, she says, "Initially, I didn't publicly call (Brett) out. "I wrote a book where I discussed him anonymously. A year later, (Brett) named himself and went on to lie about me. A few days after that, he was on the Howard Stern show publicly apologising for lying, saying he was sorry. Yet, two years after that moment, he gets a $450 million licensing deal with Warner Bros."

Warner Bros. executives did not renew their agreement with Brett following the sex scandal, but Olivia insists it is important to stay diligent and be supportive of others who have faced similar experiences.

"One thing that's important is that we continue to use social media to support people who speak out and show their outrage at abusers," she shares. "There's this societal stigma when it comes to (reporting) sexual harassment. Women are seen as liars, men as victims. The truth is that it just doesn't work that way. To come forward is difficult."