Bryce Dallas Howard blacked out during Jurassic roller coaster scene

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard passed out in the middle of a roller coaster action scene for the new Jurassic World sequel, because she is terrified of the theme park rides.

The Help star reprises her role as Claire Dearing, a money-driven executive working at a dinosaur theme park, for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and while she was fearless in trying to perform as many of her own stunts as possible, it was a thrilling drop in one particular scene which caused her to briefly black out.

"I am so afraid of roller coasters, and the only person who really knew this was Justice Smith, who was in the scene with me," she told news show Access Hollywood Live.

"It was so fast, and they (filmmakers) did it purposefully so we would become weightless for a moment, so we were just dropping at this crazy rate, and one of the takes I was screaming, screaming, screaming, and then just like, totally lost it (fainted)."

In the scene in question, the outdoor roller coaster plummets off a cliff and into a body of water, but that part of the shoot actually took place indoors at Pinewood Studios near London.

"It was just this giant, giant, giant tank of water, and they had us sink in real time," she explained.

The complicated shot required Bryce and her co-star Justice to undertake scuba diving lessons, so they wouldn't encounter any issues during production.

"We learned how to scuba dive in order to do it, because you had to actually stay underwater for hours," she shared.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, directed by J. A. Bayona, also features leading man Chris Pratt.