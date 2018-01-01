New mum Eva Longoria thanks fans for well wishes

Actress Eva Longoria has thanked fans for their abundance of congratulatory messages after welcoming her first child on Tuesday (19Jun18).

The former Desperate Housewives star gave birth to her son, Santiago Enrique Baston, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and announced the news of his arrival in a statement issued to HOLA! USA magazine on Wednesday.

"We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing," Eva and her husband, Mexican TV boss Jose 'Pepe' Baston, told the publication.

The couple also shared a photograph of Eva holding the tiny infant on her chest, and another of her sporting a necklace featuring his name.

Eva has now uploaded the sweet mother-and-baby snap to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to fans for their kind messages.

"Hello world! I introduce to you Santiago Enrique Baston," read the caption. "Thank you everyone for showering my baby boy with all your warm wishes! Special thanks to @usahola."

The new mum then used the post to encourage fans to donate to activists at non-profit organisations helping immigrant families separated by law enforcement officials under U.S. President Donald Trump's zero tolerance policy, regarding those who enter the country illegally from Mexico.

"In light of my son's birth I wanted to bring focus on the families that have been separated at the border," she wrote. "Having my son next to me, I cannot imagine him being taken from my arms.

"Families belong together which is why we must do what we can to reunite them. That's why I am supporting @raicestexas (Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services) and @aclu_nationwide (American Civil Liberties Union) to help fund legal services for separated families... #KeepFamiliesTogether".

Under the former decree, which authorities began implementing in May (18), thousands of children were taken away from their parents and detained in separate housing centres.

The outcry over the controversial move led to Trump signing an executive order to halt the practice on Wednesday (20Jun18), although he did not explain how it would affect those minors already removed from their parents' care.

Eva's friend and fellow actress Reese Witherspoon was among the first to take heed of the Texan native's call to action.

"Congratulations Mama! What a precious baby," Reese commented. "And how beautiful for you to shine a light on families in need. donating now".