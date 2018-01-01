Marvin Gaye's son: 'Biopic with Dr. Dre is not a done deal yet'

Marvin Gaye's son is clarifying reports suggesting Dr. Dre has obtained the rights to develop a biopic about the late singer, insisting an agreement has yet to be reached.

Earlier this week (ends22Jun18), the former N.W.A. hitmaker was said to be in the early stages of production planning, after securing the rights to Gaye's music.

However, according to Marvin Gaye III, the reports are premature.

"In regards to the announcement that was made in the media on June 18 as it pertains to a biopic about my father, the legendary iconic singer Marvin Gaye, that is being produced by Dr. Dre, I want to say that it was prematurely announced, therefore I denounce these statements," Gaye III tells The Blast.

"I love and highly respect Dr. Dre, and we are currently in talks about his participation in the film. However, the movie rights have not been granted nor secured at this time from me as an heir. My hope is to have a group of capable and experienced film producers to be involved with the making of a wonderful masterpiece of my dad's life."

Dr. Dre has yet to comment on his involvement with the project, but Gaye III hopes they can reach an agreement in the near future.

"I'm looking for nothing less than excellence in creating a compelling story of Marvin Gaye's multi-faceted life," he says. "We are progressing steadily toward this very goal, and therefore don't want any premature or false information out there."

A number of stars, including directors F. Gary Gray and Cameron Crowe, and rocker Lenny Kravitz, have tried to develop films about the late singer in the past, but the projects never came to fruition.

Jamie Foxx was also more recently attached to executive produce a TV series about Marvin's life and career, but it is unclear if the show is still moving forward.