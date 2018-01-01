Roseanne spin-off show The Conners gets the go ahead

ABC News has announced a Roseanne spin-off show will be made without the disgraced actress Roseanne Barr.

The news network announced on Thursday (21June18) it had ordered a new, 10-episode series, tentatively titled The Conners, to take over the Tuesday 8 pm slot later this year (18), starring the rest of the Roseanne revival cast.

Roseanne, the creator and star of the original sitcom and the 2018 reboot, will reportedly have no financial or creative involvement with the show after she was fired over a racist tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, in which she referred to her as an "ape".

"I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne," the 65-year-old told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. "I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved."

Tom Werner, who executive produced the original Roseanne from 1988 to 1997 as well as the show's revival, will stay on for the spin-off with his studio, Werner Entertainment, producing.

Original cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will also reprise their characters in the new series.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support from fans of our show, and it’s clear that these characters not only have a place in our hearts, but in the hearts and homes of our audience," the fivesome shared in a joint statement to ET. "We all came back last season because we wanted to tell stories about the challenges facing a working-class family today. We are so happy to have the opportunity to return with the cast and crew to continue to share those stories through love and laughter.”

According to a description for the show, The Conners will follow the iconic family as they navigate new challenges including an unexpected pregnancy, in-laws and financial pressures.