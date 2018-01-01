Khloe Kardashian enjoys couples workout with boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian was joined by her boyfriend Tristan Thompson during a conditioning workout on Thursday (21June18).

The couple has been keeping a low profile in recent months after details of the Canadian basketball player's cheating scandal emerged days before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave birth to their daughter True.

But the pair put on a united front during a couples workout at home in Los Angeles, which Khloe documented on her Snapchat account.

“True is down for her nap so it’s time to get a morning workout in," she explained in a series of video clips. "I always know that I feel great after my workouts but sometimes getting the energy to just go in that gym… I just want to go back to sleep too and take a nap with True."

She added: "If you stay ready you never have to get ready. So I gotta get back to staying ready."

The reality TV star, dressed in all-black activewear and orange trainers, began the workout with personal trainer Don Brooks before Tristan joined in, appearing in the background of her videos.

The couple then undertook a series of reps together on a balance trainer, while Ariana Grande played in the background.

"I look ridiculous lol but my endurance is getting betteand (sic) after baby!! Wooooo progress" Khloe captioned the visual.

The pair has been spotted in Los Angeles on several occasions recently after Khloe moved back home from Cleveland to be closer her mum and sisters.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the family have "forgiven" the Cleveland Cavaliers player for April's cheating allegations and are giving him a second chance. "(Tristan) has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloe’s home as they continue to work on their relationship,” a source told the news outlet. “Everyone is back on board - friends, family and Khloe have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance - and so far it’s been working for them."