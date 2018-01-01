Christine Baranski wants to quiz Michael Sheen about penis nickname

Christine Baranski wants to find out what Michael Sheen was thinking when he named his penis after her.

In 2015, comedienne Sarah Silverman shared on Twitter that her boyfriend at the time, the former Masters of Sex actor, had named his penis "The Great Christine Baranski".

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, The Good Wife star said she would like to meet him in the future so she can find out exactly why she's been given the unusual honour.

"Sarah Silverman told me that Michael Sheen refers to his penis as 'The Great Christine Baranski.' I have no idea why," she said. "I'd like to meet him one day and ask him what was he thinking... Perhaps it's because of my long-lasting career or maybe that I am long and thin!"

The Chicago actress first spoke about her bizarre claim to fame on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year (17), explaining that she was told by her The Good wife co-star Josh Charles.

"I love Michael Sheen, I don't know how I'll ever meet that man and look him in the face," she joked. "I'm gonna take this in a positive way - performs well under pressure, long-lasting career, hard worker, the old reliable... I don't know."

The 66-year-old appeared on the U.K. chat show to promote her new movie Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, which she said was a joy to film as she got to reunite with co-stars Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, among others, 10 years after the original musical.

"We had so much fun. Everyone had been waiting for the sequel. Ten years on, they've got it so right and we were all so happy," she gushed.

The interview airs in the U.K. on Friday (22Jun18).