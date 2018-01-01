Kim Kardashian: 'I don't take selfies anymore'

Kim Kardashian is no longer interested in posing for selfies.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was once the queen of the selfie, always taking and posting snaps of herself on her social media pages, sometimes causing controversy by sharing X-rated photos.

She gave tutorials teaching others to how to master the art of the selfie, and even collected hers and put them on display in a 2015 coffee table photobook titled Selfish. However, Kardashian has now declared she doesn't love the selfie as much as she once did and has stopped taking them.

"I don't take selfies anymore, I don't really like them. It's not all about sitting there taking selfies," she told U.K. show This Morning on Friday (22Jun18). "I just would like to live in real time a little bit more, I don't mind pictures, but I'm just not on my phone the way that I used to be."

She is now focused on more political issues, such as prison reform. The 37-year-old met with U.S. President Donald Trump in May (18) to talk about the issue and ask for clemency to be granted for great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was put away for a non-violent drug crime. Trump commuted Johnson's life sentence days later and she was released from prison after serving 21 years.

Afterwards, Kardashian told reporters she would "never say never" about getting into politics, something she regrets now, because she has no interest in doing so.

"I'm not really trying to get into politics - I know I've previously said, 'Never say never.' And then thought, 'Why did I say that?' That's not really what my goals are," she admitted. "To me, that (meeting Trump) was not really a political move, that was just like a personal feeling and more of a people instinct. Everyone asks if I'm political and I'm not really. I really saw her case and felt like I had the resources to help figure it out. To help her life."