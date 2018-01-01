Drew Barrymore once spray painted an ex-boyfriend's car

Drew Barrymore once took revenge on an ex-boyfriend by spray painting his car.

Following a highly-publicised childhood marked by drug and alcohol abuse with two stints of rehab, the Santa Clarita Diet actress continued with her rebellious ways during her teenage years.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (21Jun18), Drew recalled how one time she also got payback on a former beau by vandalising his vehicle.

"I spray painted an ex-boyfriend's car," she said, adding the incident happened in the mid-to-late '90s. "I went with my girlfriend Justine, and we were young and we felt so cool driving up the Canyon in my Ford Bronco, blasting Cypress Hill. It was such a moment."

Drew went on to explain that she and her pal decided to spray the car with random slogans so that her ex wouldn't think she was behind the tagging. And though she got away with the spray painting at the time, she may now get into trouble.

"(We wrote) a lot of really horrible things that would not seem like me. It wasn't like, 'You screwed me over, you d**k.' It was like, 'Anarchy' and 'Black Flag,'" the 43-year-old shared. "And then he called me crying like a little b**ch, and he said, 'You wouldn't have done this, would you have?' And I was like, 'Noooo.' It was really gratifying and now he knows it's me... It was worth the phone call I might get sometime soon."

During the interview, Drew also reflected on what it was like to grow up in the spotlight and how Madonna, Ratt rocker Stephen Pearcy, Grace Jones and Billy Idol were at her 12th birthday party.

However, the mother-of-two pinpointed meeting Diana, Princess of Wales at around the time E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was released in 1982 as a highlight.

"I remember it like it was yesterday. It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess, the real-life princess, the People's Princess," she smiled. "Diana was and is and will always be the epitome of a woman that all little girls look up to. She was so kind and so nice and I have to say growing up with her as a princess was just such a good example."