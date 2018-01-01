Kim Kardashian: 'I've put my robbery experience behind me'

Kim Kardashian has "truly" put her 2016 Paris robbery behind her after returning to the city for the first time this week.

The mother-of-three was bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint in the French capital in October, 2016, when a group of masked men stormed her private hotel suite and stole millions of dollars' worth of valuables, including her huge 20-carat engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

Kim skipped her usual trips to Europe for Paris Fashion Week last year (17), but earlier this week (ends22Jun18), the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star touched down in the country once more as she and Kanye arrived to support close friend, designer Virgil Abloh, at his debut Louis Vuitton menswear show on Thursday (21Jun18).

And in a new post on her website, she insists any fears she had about spending time in Paris again have completely disappeared.

"It was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma," she writes. "After the robbery, I completely changed how I travel - from extra security around me 24/7 (24 hours a day, seven days a week) to switching hotels. I've made all the necessary changes and precautions."

"I had Kanye by my side, which made me feel safe," she continues. "I also have no jewelry anymore, so there's nothing for anyone to take."

"(I have) truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it," the star shares.

Kim explains part of her recovery process involved tackling her anxiety head on, so it wasn't hard for her to travel back to Paris.

"It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them," she adds. "For me, there's no point in staying in a f**ked-up state of mind. 'Feel it, go through it, and move on' has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me."