Sarah Hyland hospitalised

Actress Sarah Hyland has been hospitalised.

The Modern Family star shared a picture of her noticeably-swollen face on her Instagram Stories timeline on Thursday (21Jun18) for National Selfie Day, but she did not reveal what had caused her health issue.

"Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin (sic) cute," she wrote. "This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I've decided to share my truth. As painful as it is. So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I'm very grateful it was. Health should always come first."

Sarah went on to reveal she checked into hospital on Monday (18Jun18).

"Can't wait to come back to my precious angel princess," she added, while sharing a video of her dog Boo. "She's perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times. This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment."

Sarah, 27, has been open about her health battle with kidney dysplasia, which led her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2012, and last year (17), she hit out at online trolls who suggested her thin frame was due to an eating disorder.

"I haven't had the greatest year," she wrote in a series of notes on Twitter. "Maybe one day I'll talk about it, but for now I'd like my privacy.

"I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes. I have been told that I can't work out, which, for me, is very upsetting."

She also explained her medication can sometimes make her face look swollen.

"I don't mind when you say that I look pregnant. Or fat. Because I know that my face is swollen from medication that is saving my life...," she added.