Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet captured kissing after break-up

Actors Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet have sparked reconciliation rumours after the pair was photographed kissing on Tuesday (19Jun18).

The couple quietly dated for six months before reportedly calling it quits in May (18), but it appears the stars are giving their romance another go.

PopSugar has obtained photos of Emma and Chord passionately smooching in public while shopping in Los Angeles this week, igniting speculation their romance is back on.

Fans also took note of the items they had looked at for purchase, including an Airstream trailer, with the mobile home leading many to believe they may be planning to take a road trip.

Emma and Chord were also said to have been giggling and taking selfies throughout the shopping trip, suggesting any bad blood from the reported break-up was firmly in the past.

The lovebirds have not publicly commented on their romantic reunion, but Emma cut all ties to Chord on social media last month, amid rumours of their split, unfollowing the former Glee star on her online platforms.

The couple first stepped out hand-in-hand in early March (18) shortly after the actors were spotted leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars party with a group of friends, but they have never commented on the romance.

Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast actress Emma has previously explained why she chooses to keep her personal life private.

"I can't talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home," she said last year (17).

"I've noticed, in Hollywood, who you're dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act."

The star previously dated tech manager William Knight after enjoying a year-long romance with rugby player Matthew Janney until their break-up in late 2014. Emma called off her two-year romance with Knight shortly before she met Overstreet.