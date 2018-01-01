Letitia Wright would love to be considered a Disney princess

Letitia Wright would be flattered if she were considered a Disney princess by Black Panther fans.

The actress played Shuri, the sister of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa / Black Panther, in the film by Disney and Marvel Studios, and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to the spunky character's brains and drive. And though she played a very different kind of princess to those before her, Letitia would nevertheless love to join the ranks.

"I grew up watching Disney films, and they inspired me when I was a little kid. So now to be considered a Disney princess is just, wow, incredible," the 24-year-old gushed in an interview with Liberti Magazine. "All in all, the entire experience has been a wonderful thing and I am incredibly grateful. Irrespective of critical reception, I think when you've done something good and worthwhile that almost feels enough in itself."

Prior to her breakthrough Black Panther role, Letitia had parts in television programmes such as Top Boy, Doctor Who and Black Mirror. However, the British star has a particular fondness for her character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and hopes that Shuri will inspire fans.

"She has good intentions and wants to use her mind to create technology to help her country to advance in a constructive way," she considered. "And if that inspires someone in the real world to do something like that, then that's a pretty good thing. So I hope that when a young aspiring actress sees this film she can see that it's possible for women to create important technology."

Letitia also starred in Ready Player One earlier this year (18) and was lucky enough to meet the film's acclaimed director Steven Spielberg.

"He just came up to me and said: 'Hi, I'm Steven.' I was just blown away that someone like that could be so modest...that was a cool moment," she smiled.