Gary Ross decided to make Ocean's 8 following reaction to The Hunger Games

Gary Ross was inspired to create an all-female Ocean's movie after learning how much The Hunger Games meant to girls.

The filmmaker directed the first instalment of The Hunger Games, a sci-fi adventure starring Jennifer Lawrence as a strong heroine named Katniss Everdeen.

After the film was released in 2012, Gary noticed the empowering effect the female-led action movie had on young girls, and it planted the seed for him to create an all-female reboot of the Ocean's trilogy.

When asked how the idea for Ocean's 8 came about, Gary explained to reporters at the movie's London premiere, "You know, something sticks with you from every movie and what stuck with me on this one (The Hunger Games) was how much it meant to girls to see a protagonist like Jennifer up there in that kind of a movie.

"One night I was with a friend having dinner and this (Ocean's) sort of popped into my head and I realised we'd never seen an ensemble like this. Eight strong kick-a*s women coming together to do this on their own, not having anything to do with a guy, just by themselves. I realised, because it had never happened before, (it) was all the more reason for it to happen."

The Seabiscuit director then asked collaborator Olivia Milch to work with him and they spent more than two years creating the script side by side at a computer.

During that process, the duo had a firm idea of who they would like to play each character and were so convinced that Cate Blanchett should play Lou that they originally called the character Cate in the screenplay.

"We wanted Cate from the outset so we wrote her name into the script," Gary recalled. "We got very close to shooting and she said to us, 'Guys, I'm flattered but I think we should call her something else 'cause it's a little creepy.' We got many of the cast that we wanted - we've very lucky."

The ensemble cast is rounded out Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina.

Ocean's 8 is in cinemas now.