Kit Harington and Rose Leslie wed in Scotland

Game of Thrones' Kit Harington and his former co-star Rose Leslie have tied the knot in Scotland.
The couple, which began dating after portraying lovers on the hit cult fantasy drama, exchanged vows at Kirkton of Rayne church in Aberdeenshire on Saturday (23Jun18).
Guests included the couple's TV castmates Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, and Sophie Turner, as well as Atlantic star Jack Donnelly and his girlfriend, Watchman actress Malin Akerman.
The bride wore a long-sleeved ivory gown, flower crown, and veil for the nuptials, while the groom opted for a black jacket, cream waistcoat, and grey striped trousers.
After the ceremony, friends and family members lined the path outside the church and showered the new husband and wife with confetti as they climbed into an old Land Rover Defender, which had been decorated with paper hearts and had tin cans tied to the back of the vehicle, reports The Guardian.
Everyone then headed to Rose's family estate, Wardhill Castle, to celebrate at their reception.
Before the wedding, the father-of-the-bride, Sebastian, appeared outside the castle and shared a few details about the big day.
"We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today. It's an absolutely lovely day for us," he said. "It's a great day for Aberdeenshire. We are using local caterers, local lighting, local flowers."
Kit and Leslie, who met on set in 2012, became engaged last year (17), and Harington previously gushed his best memory about working on Game of Thrones was meeting his now-wife on location in Iceland.
"The country is beautiful... the Northern Lights are magical... it was there that I fell in love," he told L'Uomo Vogue. "If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."
