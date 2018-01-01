Alexandra Shipp: ‘It’s about time women of colour are recognised’

Alexandra Shipp is hoping that in the wake of the #MeToo movement, more women will be there to support each other.

Earlier this month (Jun18) the X-Men: Apocalypse actress picked up the Women in Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards, marking the first time an African-American star has won the honour.

“It's about darn time in this day and age that there's more and more representation, especially of women of colour. And also it's this idea that women are supporting women. I want to continue that,” she smiled to The Hollywood Reporter. “Women can help cultivate the next generation of women just through conversation.

“I hope that this next generation, especially with the #MeToo movement and the Time's Up movement, is able to protect each other. I think what we've seen at least in the last couple of months is how strong we are together when we're united.”

The movements came about in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations that swept through Hollywood late last year following an expose on disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

And when it comes to the next generation of Hollywood stars, 26-year-old Alexandra says she wants there to be a “domino effect”.

“I want everyone to be supporting everyone,” she added. “No competition. We're not each others' competition. We're on the same team. Men are always supporting men. Women should start being together, and I think that's what we'll see with this next generation. But we're also seeing it now, and how beautiful is that?"