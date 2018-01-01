Brigitte Nielsen welcomes fifth child at 54

Brigitte Nielsen has given birth to her fifth child at the age of 54.

The actress and her husband Mattia Dessi, 39, welcomed their daughter Frida into the world on Friday (22Jun18) in Los Angeles, with the infant weighing 5lbs 9oz (2.5 kilograms).

"We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," the proud parents said in a statement to People.com on Saturday. "It's been a long road, and so worth it. We've never been more in love."

Nielsen announced her shock pregnancy on social media in late May, posting a photo in which she showed off her baby bump in a figure-hugging grey dress.

"Family getting larger," she captioned the snap.

The Red Sonja star, who wed Italian TV producer Dessi in 2006, also gushed about her husband on Father's Day (17Jun18) and shared a sweet snap of them with their hands on her baby bump.

"You'll be a great papa. Ti amo (I love you) #fathersday #daddy #love#family," she wrote.

Copenhagen-born Nielsen has four other children from three previous relationships. She had Julian Winding, 34, during her marriage to Kasper Winding in the early 1980s, Killian Marcus Nielsen, 28, with Mark Gastineau, as well as her sons Douglas and Raoul, who are 25 and 23, respectively, from her marriage to Raoul Meyer, which ended in 2005.

Nielsen revealed after she and Dessi had married that they were both keen to start a family.

"The children have kept me going... we want to try IVF (In vitro fertilisation). It's asking a lot, but if it's possible, it would make our package complete," she told Hello! magazine at the time.