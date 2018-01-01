Eva Longoria's newborn son is World Cup ready

Eva Longoria's newborn baby boy is getting into the spirit of the 2018 World Cup with his own customised soccer jersey.

The actress and her husband, Mexican TV boss Jose 'Pepe' Baston, welcomed Santiago Enrique Baston at a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday (19Jun18) and on Saturday (23Jun18), the trio spent some time together cheering on Mexico as the national team faced off with South Korea in host nation Russia.

Eva took to Instagram to share a snap of her husband holding Santiago while both wearing matching green jerseys, with their son sporting a top personalised with his nickname, "Santi".

"Look who's ready for #Mexico game! #WorldCup," the new mum wrote beside the sweet snap.

Close friend and former England ace David Beckham was among the many followers who cooed about the adorable image.

"OMG (oh my God) best picture ever," the retired sportsman commented. "I'm so happy for you guys. What an amazing picture and a proud moment @evalongoria."

Singer Ricky Martin also gushed about the cute photo, calling the newborn a "beauty" in Spanish.

The baby boy's first World Cup match supporting Mexico appeared to bring the team good luck as they beat South Korea 2-1.

Just a day earlier, the new mum revealed they were preparing to introduce Santiago to their pet dog Popeye by sending the child's blankets home from the hospital so the pooch could get used to the baby's scent.

"Big brother Popeye can't wait to meet his little brother Santiago!" she captioned a photo of her furry friend snuggling a piece of blue material. "We keep sending Santiago's hospital blankets home for him to get used to. And Popeye has taken them to his bed! Too cute!"

Eva and Jose wed in 2016. The child is the actress' first, while Jose already has three other children from his previous marriage.